Parents Sue Son, Daughter-In-Law Because They Refuse To Have Kids

A retired couple from India filed a lawsuit against their own son and daughter-in-law because they refuse to have kids. Sanjeev Prasad, 61, and his wife Sadhana, 57, are demanding $675,000 unless Shrey Sagar and his wife Shubhangi produce a grandchild within the next year.

Prasad argues that he deserves a grandchild because he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars raising his son, including more than $47,000 to get him trained to be a pilot in the United States.

Prasad said they arranged the marriage between his son and daughter-in-law six years ago and helped pay for the wedding reception and the couple's honeymoon.

Prasad said that he spent all of his money supporting his son and has been left with nothing, noting that he had to take out a bank loan to build a new home. He called his son's refusal to provide a grandchild "immense mental harassment."

"The main issue is that at this age, we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us," Prasad told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," Prasad added. "It feels as if despite having everything, we have nothing."