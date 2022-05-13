Police Cracking Down On Weddings That Celebrate With Burnouts

The Dearborn Police Department is asking citizens to withhold from performing celebratory vehicle burnouts in residential neighborhoods after some wedding guests got a little too excited on Saturday, May 7. Check out the video of the incident below.

A burnout happens when one keeps a vehicle stationary while continuing to spin its wheels, resulting in friction that causes the tires to heat up and produce a foul-smelling smoke.

The guests of a wedding being held near Brigham and Warren were reportedly driving dangerously through the neighborhood. The vehicle burnouts caused excessive noise, large clouds of smoke and some damage to the freshly-paved streets.

“Weddings are a time of celebration and festivity for new couples in our community, and beyond. However, we need to ensure that both guests and residents are protected by following the law and celebrating safely in order to prevent harm or tragedy,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said, according to Local 4 News. “Reckless driving is illegal, and there is zero tolerance for this behavior in our community. There are more appropriate, and safer, ways to celebrate special occasions without endangering others.”

Detectives have identified several individuals involved in the incident, but are continuing to search for others.