Seven-Year-Old Boy Gets Dragged Down The Road By School Bus

A seven-year-old boy from Maine suffered minor injuries after being dragged down the street by a school bus. School Administrative District 6 Superintendent of Schools Paul Penna told the Portland Press Herald that the boy's backpack got stuck in the door as he got off the bus outside of his home in Buxton. As the driver pulled away, the boy got dragged down the road, as his mother desperately chased after the bus.

The bus driver, identified as 63-year-old Kenneth Hawley, did not see the boy and continued driving at a low speed. After nearly 600 feet, the driver noticed that the boy's mother was running after the bus and pulled over.

The boy suffered skin abrasions and was taken to the hospital, though he did not appear to be seriously injured.

Penna said that the school district is working with the police to determine why the driver didn't see the boy being dragged by the bus. He said they have video footage from the bus and will review that as part of the investigation.

"It's a terrible accident, and it raises some concerns," he said. "We're going to have to look at our practices because the safety of our students is paramount."

There were 29 other students on the bus at the time. They were transferred to another bus and taken home without incident. Penna said that the school district will offer counselors to help students deal with the trauma of seeing their classmate dragged along the road.