The Spookiest Place To Visit In Columbus On Friday The 13th

While some consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it's also considered by many in the United States as a way to celebrate the paranormal. The event occurs at least once every year, but can also occur up to three times in the same year. There will only be one Friday the 13th in 2022, so if you're looking for a way honor the day (or night) in Columbus, we've got you covered. Here is the spookiest place to visit on Friday the 13th in your city.

According to City Pulse, the Ohio Statehouse, located at 1 Capital Square in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the creepiest locations in Cbus. Here's what they had to say about it:

The historical Ohio Statehouse is so notorious for its haunts that it has its own ghost tours during Halloween season. Built in what was once a Civil War hospital using prison labor, its paranormal entities include passed soldiers, prisoners that died on-site during construction, a weeping “Lady in Grey,” and former lawmakers, including a Tom Bateman, who is said to cause flickering lights and cold air every day at 5pm in what was once his office. The most famous ghost of this site, however, is that of Abraham Lincoln, who has been reported in sightings for over 100 years, often in a dance with former governor Salmon Chase’s daughter, Kate.