The Spookiest Place To Visit In Detroit On Friday The 13th

While some consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it's also considered by many in the United States as a way to celebrate the paranormal. The event occurs at least once every year, but can also occur up to three times in the same year. There will only be one Friday the 13th in 2022, so if you're looking for a way honor the day (or night) in Detroit, we've got you covered. Here is the spookiest place to visit on Friday the 13th in your city.

According to Haunted Rooms, the Alhambra Building, located at 100 Temple Street in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the creepiest locations in the Motor City. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Alhambra Building is an old apartment building that was the scene of a very famous poisoning back in 1904. A disgruntled employee is said to have laced the food of more than 40 families with arsenic. There were only two fatalities as a result, but the death toll could easily have been much higher. Visitors to the Alhambra Building say that you can still very much feel the presence of these deaths on the property.

