There's Apparently $340 Million Worth Of Treasure Buried Across Texas

It's time to channel your inner Nicolas Cage and get ready for a treasure hunt of maximum proportions.

Texas is believed to be home to over $340 million of buried treasure, according to KHOU. This makes the Lone Star State home to more treasure than any other state in the country. There are over 220 treasure sites in the state, most of which can be reportedly found in Texas Hill Country hidden under layers of limestone.

If you're ready to start digging for treasure, hold off. You need permission from landowners before you can start searching, according to KHOU.

The news outlet listed several potential treasure sites in Texas. Here's a look: