Mass Shooting At Buffalo Grocery Store Leaves Multiple People Dead

At least ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at a Tops Market in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday (May 14). The shooter was reportedly wearing body armor and carrying a high-powered rifle.

The gunman was taken into custody, and officials recovered a camera and believe he may have been live-streaming the massacre.

One witness told the Buffalo News they thought the shooter was going to take his own life before officers tackled him and detained him.

"He was standing there in his military gear with his weapon to his chin, looking like he was going to blow his head off," Braedyn Kaphart said. "We weren't sure what was happening. As he continued to do that, he dropped to his knees, still appearing as if he might shoot himself."

"I turned my head and back around as the police were telling us to get back in our cars," she added.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the mass shooting and looking to see if the suspected gunman posted a manifesto online.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Tops Market said in a statement. "Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."