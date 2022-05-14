Nearly Two Dozen People Injured In Shootings Near NBA Playoff Game

At least 21 people were shot in multiple shootings across Milwaukee on Friday (May 13). Three shootings occurred in the downtown bar district, where over 11,000 people gathered to watch game six of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

The first shooting occurred around 9 p.m. and left three people wounded. a 29-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male. Authorities said they took a 19-year-old male into custody in connection with the shooting but did not provide details about the incident.

A second shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. leaving a 20-year-old man injured.

Around 11 p.m., another shooting broke out, sending hundreds of people running for cover in the crowded Deer District.

"We walked out of the Punch Bowl (Social), and everybody started running," Brittany Bergstrom told WITI. "There was a stampede, people running over the shrubs, hats, shoes on the ground, drinks spilled everywhere."

Authorities said that 17 people between the ages of 15 and 47 were injured in the shooting. They are all expected to survive.

Ten people were taken into custody, and nine guns were recovered from the scene. At least five of the victims are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

There were reports of several fights breaking out in the area, but it is unclear if they were related to any of the shootings.