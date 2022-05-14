Several Varieties Of Starburst, Skittles, & Life Savers Gummies Recalled

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced a recall of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies, and Life Saver gummies because they may contain metal strands. The candies were made by a third party and shipped to stores across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The recalled products include 3.5oz and 5.8oz packages of Original and Sour Starburst gummies and the 5.8oz packages of Starburst Sour Berries gummies. The recalled Life Savers gummies include the 3.22oz and 7.0oz packages of the five flavor variety pack and the 7oz packages of Wild Berry and Sour gummies.

The Skittles gummies that are subject to the recall include the 2.93oz and 5.8oz packages of Original and Wild Berry, along with 5.8oz packages of Sour gummies. In addition, the 12-0z Stand Up Pouches of Skittles Wild Berry and Original gummies were also recalled.

You can check the ten-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package and see if the first three digits match those of the recalled products listed in the recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley said it is working with retailers to remove the products from the shelves, but ff you have any of the recalled candy, you should throw it out immediately and contact them by calling 1-800-651-2564.