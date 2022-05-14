Small Aircraft Crash Lands On Miami Bridge

A single-engine Cessna 172 lost power and crashed landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami on Saturday (May 14) afternoon. There were three people on the plane, which was flying from Fort Lauderdale International Airport to Key West International Airport.

The plane struck an SUV on the bridge and burst into flames, sending thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Officials said that six people were injured in the crash. One patient was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while another person was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Three of the other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No information was provided on the condition of the sixth person.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The Department of Environmental Resources Management was also notified because the plane was leaking fuel.

A video shared on Twitter shows a shirtless man walking toward the burning wreckage of the plane.