Small Aircraft Crash Lands On Miami Bridge

By Bill Galluccio

May 14, 2022

Aerial photo Miami Beach inlet between Haulover and Bal Harbour
Photo: Getty Images

A single-engine Cessna 172 lost power and crashed landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami on Saturday (May 14) afternoon. There were three people on the plane, which was flying from Fort Lauderdale International Airport to Key West International Airport.

The plane struck an SUV on the bridge and burst into flames, sending thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Officials said that six people were injured in the crash. One patient was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while another person was transported to the hospital in an ambulance. Three of the other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No information was provided on the condition of the sixth person.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The Department of Environmental Resources Management was also notified because the plane was leaking fuel.

A video shared on Twitter shows a shirtless man walking toward the burning wreckage of the plane.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.