Dua Lipa Shares Wild Video Of Soccer Stadium Chanting One Of Her Hits

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Something very exciting for Dua Lipa happened at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. The singer posted videos of the ecstatic crowd chanting along to one of her hit songs, "One Kiss." As red smoke billowed in the air, the fans celebrated their team Liverpool Football Club winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea. According to CNN, this is the team's first FA Cup win at Wembley in 30 years so it's easy to see why they're so passionate in the videos.

"ABSOLUTE SCENES," the hitmaker wrote tagging the winning team and Calvin Harris who produced the song.

One of the team's players, Ibrahima Konate, even nodded to the lyrics of Dua's song in a photo of him kissing the FA Cup. "One kiss is all it takes," he wrote. According to Empire of the Kop, a new site created by a group of Liverpool FC fans, their love for "One Kiss" didn't start here.

The song was first embraced by their fanbase since she performed it at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Champions League final. According to Sporting News, "A banner in the Liverpool end depicted former captain Steven Gerrard kissing the Champions League trophy, accompanied by one of the song's lyrics and Lipa's performance went down a storm." In addition, Dua's song had also spent eight weeks at number one in the UK Charts.

Dua Lipa
