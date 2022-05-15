Dua Lipa Shares Wild Video Of Soccer Stadium Chanting One Of Her Hits

Something very exciting for Dua Lipa happened at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. The singer posted videos of the ecstatic crowd chanting along to one of her hit songs, "One Kiss." As red smoke billowed in the air, the fans celebrated their team Liverpool Football Club winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea. According to CNN, this is the team's first FA Cup win at Wembley in 30 years so it's easy to see why they're so passionate in the videos.

"ABSOLUTE SCENES," the hitmaker wrote tagging the winning team and Calvin Harris who produced the song.