3 Juvenile Inmates, Security Guard Who Helped Them Escape Captured

Authorities captured three Louisiana juvenile escaped inmates and the security guard who aided in their disappearance over the weekend.

WWLTV reports all four individuals were found at a motel in Houston, Texas, arrested and transported back to Red River Parish, Louisiana on Sunday (May 15).

The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video from the facility showed Victoria Tune, 21, driving the three convicted teenagers out of the Ware Youth Center in a white 2010 Pontiac G6 on Saturday (May 14), CBS News reports.

The three teens who escaped were identified as:

TyJuan Lafitte , 17, charged with attempted first-degree murder

, 17, charged with attempted first-degree murder Na'Varaya Lane , 15, charged with attempted second-degree murder

, 15, charged with attempted second-degree murder Jeremiah Durham, 17, charged with armed robbery.

A warrant issued for Tune's arrest listed the security guard as facing three counts of accessory to simple escape. The three juveniles were also wanted for simple escape in relation to the incident on Saturday.

“In a joint effort by the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the LA State Police Troop G Investigations Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LA Fusion Center and the Houston Police Department‘s Crime Suppression Team, the unoccupied getaway car driven by Victoria Tune was located in the parking lot of a Houston motel where it was kept under surveillance by HPD for several hours," Red River Parish Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Troy Murray said in a statement obtained by KSLA. “Eventually all four suspects, being driven by one of the suspect’s relatives, returned to the vehicle where they were surrounded and taken into custody by HPD’s Crime Suppression Team. All suspects will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges reference the escape.”