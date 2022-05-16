Florida Man Drowns After Falling Out Of Motorized Wheelchair Into Pool

A Florida drowned after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair into a swimming pool. The man's wife came home from work and found he husband face down in the water.

She noticed that the right-side tires of her husband's motorized wheelchair were hanging over the edge of the pool and rushed outside. She jumped into the water, dragged him out of the pool, and called 911.

The woman told police that her 67-year-old husband recently suffered several strokes and had limited mobility on his right side.

Investigators said that it appeared the man was trying to navigate around a hose near the pool when his wheelchair got stuck. As he tried to free himself, part of the wheelchair slipped over the edge, and he fell into the water.

They do not believe foul play was involved in his death, and the Volusia Sheriff's Office the incident "a tragic accident."

"Our hearts go out to the family for their loss," the department wrote on Facebook.