Have You Been To The Best Hippie Town In Illinois?

By Logan DeLoye

May 16, 2022

Concert Lights, Concert, Concert Crowd, Peace Sign
Photo: Getty Images

The best hippie town in Illinois was a railroad town until the 1960s when it was inhabited by a bunch of artists. The town and its residents are known for being very friendly and free-spirited.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best hippie town in all of Illinois is Makanda. Makanda is located in the southern most part of the state and was taken over by hippies in the 1960s. It houses a large state park and is surrounded by the Shawnee National forest. The atmosphere and architecture are very laid back and most of the businesses are eco-friendly.

Here's what Thrillist had to say about the best hippie town in all of Illinois:

"This old railroad town in Southern Illinois almost went kaput in the 1960s, until an enterprising group of hippies and artists took it over in the decade that followed. Now it’s a tight, thriving community of free spirits that makes the most of its location at the entrance to Giant City State Park. Hidden in the Shawnee National Forest, the iconic Makanda Inn—a hotel steeped in woodwork with rustic-chic, eco-friendly design—is the city’s main tourist draw, but the entire area is a laid-back escape that's equally stimulating and relaxing."

