It's been nearly four years since Panic! At The Disco released their latest album Pray For The Wicked, and luckily for fans, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer for new music.

Over the weekend, the band shared a cryptic sleep calculator website called www.shutupandgotobed.com. The site asks users to plug in their age range, what time they want to go to bed, and their email address. After hitting calculate, an orange box appears with the words “Don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free.” Regardless of what bedtime you input, it says that you “need to wake up at 6!01.”

Fans believe the number refers to the date June 1, speculating that P!ATD will make their triumphant return on that date. As NME points out, the clock face occasionally switches to read “V!LV,” which fans believe could refer to a time in numerals (5:55) or “Viva! Las Vegas,” in honor of singer Brendon Urie’s hometown.

“Don’t forget to set your alarm, so you know when to wake up,” the site also reads above a yellow button that instructs users to “Set an alarm.” When clicked, a clip of music featuring Urie singing “Shut up and go to bed” plays.

Real sleuths also found a secret message in the site's source code, which reads “Nothing’s really real, no one really feels” in big block letters.

The band hasn't shared any information concerning the website, but it's safe to say we'll learn more on June 1.

See the clock face below.