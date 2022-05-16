Kehlani Announces 'Blue Water Road Trip' World Tour: See The Dates
By Yashira C.
May 17, 2022
Kehlani has announced a massive world tour! The "up at night" singer will be taking us on a "Blue Water Road Trip" in support of their new album Blue Water Road.
Supporting Kehlani on the tour will be Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The tour includes stops in 28 North American cities, kicking off in Raleigh, NC and ending in Honolulu, HI before heading off to the European leg of the tour. "see you on the road trip with guests @riconasty & @destinconrad , tickets on sale friday! performing Blue Water Road, It Was Good Until It Wasnt + more! text (510) 692-4419 for early password tomorrow ✨ what city you coming to?" reads the announcement.
Kehlani previously said in a statement about the album: “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glasshouse. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”
See the announcement post and tour dates below.
July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
August 1 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
August 12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
August 19 – Minneapolis, MN –@ The Armory
August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
August 26 – Chicago, IL @– Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
August 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
September 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
September 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
September 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
September 18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
September 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
October 21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell*!