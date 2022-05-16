Kehlani Announces 'Blue Water Road Trip' World Tour: See The Dates

By Yashira C.

May 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kehlani has announced a massive world tour! The "up at night" singer will be taking us on a "Blue Water Road Trip" in support of their new album Blue Water Road.

Supporting Kehlani on the tour will be Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The tour includes stops in 28 North American cities, kicking off in Raleigh, NC and ending in Honolulu, HI before heading off to the European leg of the tour. "see you on the road trip with guests @riconasty & @destinconrad , tickets on sale friday! performing Blue Water Road, It Was Good Until It Wasnt + more! text (510) 692-4419 for early password tomorrow ✨ what city you coming to?" reads the announcement.

Kehlani previously said in a statement about the album: “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glasshouse. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

See the announcement post and tour dates below.

July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN –@ The Armory

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

August 26 – Chicago, IL @– Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 1 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

September 3 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

September 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

September 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell*!

