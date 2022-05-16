Kehlani Announces 'Blue Water Road Trip' World Tour: See The Dates

Kehlani has announced a massive world tour! The "up at night" singer will be taking us on a "Blue Water Road Trip" in support of their new album Blue Water Road.

Supporting Kehlani on the tour will be Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The tour includes stops in 28 North American cities, kicking off in Raleigh, NC and ending in Honolulu, HI before heading off to the European leg of the tour. "see you on the road trip with guests @riconasty & @destinconrad , tickets on sale friday! performing Blue Water Road, It Was Good Until It Wasnt + more! text (510) 692-4419 for early password tomorrow ✨ what city you coming to?" reads the announcement.

Kehlani previously said in a statement about the album: “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind. I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glasshouse. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

See the announcement post and tour dates below.