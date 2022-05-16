Ohio Man Calls Police When Truck He Stole Five Days Earlier Is Stolen Again

A man who reported his truck stolen in Hilliard on Monday has been arrested after police learned he stole the truck in question five days earlier.

According to Hilliard Police, 36-year-old Brett Redd of Columbus reported that his truck was stolen by a passenger from a UDF gas station on Cemetery Road.

When police caught up with the truck on Main Street in Old Hilliard, the suspect, David Harrison, ran from the vehicle. He was eventually arrested in a nearby residential neighborhood.

Police later learned that Redd originally stole the truck himself on May 4. According to an incident report from Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the truck was taken from a landscaping company in Powell.

Both men have since been charged with receiving stolen property.