Rideshare Driver Shot Man Allegedly Posing As A Cop Trying To Pull Her Over

By Bill Galluccio

May 16, 2022

Woman Carrying Handgun
Photo: Getty Images

rideshare driver shot a man who was allegedly posing as a police officer. The Atlanta Police Department said that the driver dropped off a customer at a motel when a man, identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, tried to block her in with his vehicle.

The driver, who was not identified, managed to get around him and fled the area. Wiggins-Younger followed her and caused her to crash near a Target parking lot. During a confrontation, the driver fired multiple shots at the Wiggins-Younger, who claimed to be an off-duty police officer making a traffic stop in his personal vehicle.

The rideshare driver was unharmed, while Wiggins-Younger was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked on charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

Officials said that while the shooting remains under investigation, the rideshare driver is not facing any charges.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self-defense or what actually took place. In this case, we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” Atlanta Police Public Information Officer Karlo Peek said, according to WGCL.

