Rina Sawayama Concludes 'The Dynasty' Tour In NYC

On May 13th, 2022, Rina Sawayama ended "The Dynasty Tour" at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City. The fans swarmed the venue and started the evening with Rina's opener HANA, a synth-pop musician who embodied the word ethereal. Dressed head to toe in purple (including her hair) she looked like a fairy and sang like a siren captivating everyone in the room. Then to prep for Rina's set they had the crowd dancing to the best pump up DJ set with songs like "Toxic" by Britney Spears and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. With anticipation growing, Rina made her appearance in a red jump suit and her fans went wild to the point where she took a pause and said "I didn't expect you to be so loud!" Her outfit, choreography, and overall performance were nothing short of incredible.