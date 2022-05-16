Rina Sawayama Concludes 'The Dynasty' Tour In NYC

By Cate Groubert

May 16, 2022

On May 13th, 2022, Rina Sawayama ended "The Dynasty Tour" at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City. The fans swarmed the venue and started the evening with Rina's opener HANA, a synth-pop musician who embodied the word ethereal. Dressed head to toe in purple (including her hair) she looked like a fairy and sang like a siren captivating everyone in the room. Then to prep for Rina's set they had the crowd dancing to the best pump up DJ set with songs like "Toxic" by Britney Spears and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. With anticipation growing, Rina made her appearance in a red jump suit and her fans went wild to the point where she took a pause and said "I didn't expect you to be so loud!" Her outfit, choreography, and overall performance were nothing short of incredible.

1 of 18
HANA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
2 of 18
HANA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
3 of 18
HANA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
4 of 18
Rina Sawayama
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
5 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
6 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
7 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
8 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
9 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
10 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
11 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
12 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
13 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
14 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
15 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
16 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
17 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
18 of 18
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio

Setlist:

  1. Dynasty
  2. STFU!
  3. Comme des garçons (Like The Boys)
  4. Akasaka Sad
  5. Snakeskin
  6. Cyber Stockholm Syndrome
  7. Paradisin'
  8. Love Me 4 Me
  9. Bad Friend
  10. Fuck This World "interlude"
  11. Who's Gonna Save You Now?
  12. Tokyo Love Hotel
  13. Chosen Family
  14. Catch Me In The Air
  15. Cherry
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.