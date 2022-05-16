This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In California

Fast food restaurants have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the quality of their food. That doesn't mean all brands and chains are mediocre. In fact, some will surprise you with their interesting menus and delicious dishes.

If you're wondering what residents in your state are craving, Mashed located the best fast food restaurant chains in every state:

"To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

Their pick for California is In-N-Out Burger! Here's why writers chose their burger brand:

"To say that Californians are obsessed with In-N-Out Burger would be an understatement. It's easily the most popular fast food burger joint in the state. Considering how great the burgers are at In-N-Out Burger and the fact that the vast majority of these restaurants are located in the state of California, this state's obsession makes total sense. If you've never been to In-N-Out Burger, learn about their secret menu and be prepared to be blown away when you bite into one of their stupendous burgers."