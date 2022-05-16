This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 16, 2022

Hard Beef Tacos
Photo: Getty Images

Fast food restaurants have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the quality of their food. That doesn't mean all brands and chains are mediocre. In fact, some will surprise you with their interesting menus and delicious dishes.

If you're wondering what residents in your state are craving, Mashed located the best fast food restaurant chains in every state:

"To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

Their pick for Colorado is Garbanzo!

Here's why writers chose this Mediterranean food chain:

"Garbanzo is a chain restaurant that serves Mediterranean food that was founded in the state of Colorado. Ordering your meal at Garbanzo is simple. You first pick your entree. Options include a stuffed pita, traditional gyro, or salad. Then you select your protein, veggies, sauce, and sides. That's all you need to do. Garbanzo does the rest — and the results are reliably fantastic. Garbanzo has more than a dozen locations in Colorado in numerous cities including Denver, Boulder, Longmont, and Fort Collins."

Check out Garbanzo's store locator for the nearest location to you.

Click HERE for more amazing fast food restaurant chains across the country.

