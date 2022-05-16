"Miami product, Liberty City product," Suarez said. "There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you've done for this community. Never forgetting about this community. The one that loves you, that will always love you and will always take care of you as you've always taken care of us. On behalf of the city of Miami, it is my honor and privilege to present you the keys to the city of Miami."



In addition, Commissioner Keon Hardemon also presented Trina with the key to Miami-Dade County. Trina's latest honor comes just as the Rockstarr Music Group founder prepares for another busy summer. After recently dropping her latest collaboration with Latto called "Clap," Trina is also ready to return for season five of VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.



"It means everything to me," Trina told WSVN about the Trina Day festivities. "I’m just excited to be in this space, and to see how far I can help the community and my city grow.”



Congratulations to the Diamond Princess for earning another award from her hometown. Check out a brief recap of the event below.