US Veteran Drowns During Diving Class In American Lake

By Zuri Anderson

May 16, 2022

An investigation is underway after a United States veteran died during a diving accident in Washington state, KOMO reports.

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies say the victim was taking part in a civilian diving class in American Lake on Saturday afternoon (May 14). According to officials, the man sunk into the river and never resurfaced. They later confirmed he ran out of oxygen.

What started as a rescue operation eventually became a recovery effort, per authorities. His body was recovered by dive teams later that afternoon, reporters learned.

The army criminal investigation team will be looking into the dive equipment, according to the sheriff's office. No word on if foul play was involved. The victim has yet to be identified.

Back in February, search crews recovered the body of a missing boater from American Lake. Authorities believe that drowning may have been accidental, but autopsy results have yet to be released. They haven't identified that drowning victim, either.

These weren't the only tragic drownings to occur this year. A naked woman and a man trying to save her ended up getting swept away in a river. Then, there was a man who sacrificed his life to save two boys from drowning in Michigan.

