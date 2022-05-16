Video Shows Delta Pilot Crawling Through Plane's Window

A strange situation in which a Delta Airlines pilot crawled through the window of a Boeing 737 plane was caught on camera and shared online last week.

The video, shared by the Twitter account @Aviationbrk, shows the pilot standing on a luggage conveyor belt with the co-pilot as he attempts to move through the plane's window.

The pilot struggles to enter the plane's window head first before the co-pilot pushes him through and guides his legs inside the cockpit.

In the video, a numerical key pad in which the pilots can enter a code to gain access to the flight deck is visible, but according to 121Pilot's resident pilot on Live and Let's Fly, the keypad wouldn't be functional if the plane was shut off.