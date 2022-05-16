WATCH: Florida Man Caught Whacking Golf Balls Onto Busy Interstate

Two Florida YouTubers caught a man doing something weird yet dangerous along Interstate 75, according to WBBH.

Jose and Katherine Rodriguez, who live in Fort Myers, were filming a vlog for their channel "SouthernLife" when they spotted something unusual on the side of the road: a man playing golf. Dashcam footage barely shows someone hitting golf balls into rush hour traffic Friday afternoon (May 13) in Charlotte County.

"What the crap? That guy's playing golf on the side of the road," Jose is heard saying as Katherine laughs in both shock and confusion. The golfer appeared to be wearing a black polo while practicing on the grass off the road.

"We see this guy on the side of the road literally having a full golf game," Rodriguez recalls. "This is like Tiger Woods junior out there, he was doing his thing."

The duo has no idea why the player would be doing this, but speculate his car may have broken down and he's waiting for a tow truck. One thing they know for sure is that what the golfer's doing isn't safe.

"Who knows what this guy was thinking, it’s just a really dangerous place to do it," Rodriguez told reporters. "Nothing beats Southwest Florida when it comes to crazy stuff."