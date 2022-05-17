Apple Sued Over AirPods After AMBER Alert Ruptured Child's Eardrums

Apple Inc. is currently facing a lawsuit filed by the parents of a teenager whose eardrums were reportedly ruptured due to an AMBER Alert that went off while he was using his AirPods and iPhone.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (May 16) and shared by 9to5Mac.com, identifies the teen as "B.G.," a resident of San Antonio, and states that the then-12-year-old "was watching Netflix on his iPhone connected to the AirPods at a low volume when an AMBER Alert went off suddenly, and without warning, at a volume that tore apart B.G.'s ear drum, damaged his cochlea, and caused significant injuries to B.G.'s hearing."

The lawsuit accused Apple of producing "defective" AirPods that didn't automatically reduce volume during alerts or equalize notification and alert volumes, which led to the hearing damage.

"As a direct and proximate result of each and all Defendants' negligence in designing, manufacturing, and marketing the defective AirPods, B.G. has suffered significant temporary and permanent, continuous injuries, pain and suffering, disability, and impairment. B.G. has suffered mental anguish, emotional trauma, physical harm, injuries, disability, and impairment in the past and that will continue into the future. B.G. has lost his ability to live a normal life, and he will continue to live a diminished life into the future, including a diminished earning capacity," the lawsuit states. "Furthermore, B.G. has medical bills both past and future related to care arising from and relating to the injuries suffered as a result of the defective AirPods."

B.G. and his family are seeking $75,000, "excluding interest and costs" in their lawsuit.

You can read the full lawsuit via 9to5Mac.com here.