Florida Family Finds 550-Pound Alligator Swimming In Their Pool

A Charlotte County family recently woke up to a bit of a surprise: an alligator swimming in their pool. And not just any gator — the animal was over 10 feet long and weighed more than 500 pounds, according to 7 News.

“Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in,” Charlotte County Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook account. Check out the post, which includes photos of the alligator, below.

After investigating, deputies found that the gator had torn through the screen of the lanai to take a dip in the pool. The animal was removed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but officials didn't say exactly what happened to the alligator after it was caught by the trapper.

According to Alligator Alley Farm, alligators begin their search for potential mates when the weather starts to warm up in mid-April through the end of May. It's always important to give an alligator distance, but especially so during mating season. “If you see an alligator leave it alone, give it its distance,” said Dan Costell, associate curator for reptiles and fish at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park.

The FWC is also reminding people to only swim during daylight hours and in designated areas, and to keep pets away from fresh or brackish water.