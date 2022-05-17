Former Bears Star Tarik Cohen Injured During Livestream Workout

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen experienced a serious injury while during an Instagram live stream of his workout on Tuesday (May 17).

The free agent running back was running through high-knee drills and backpedalling when he fell to the floor and grabbed his leg.

Cohen made his last NFL appearance during the 2020 and was limited to just three appearances due to tears in his ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture, just weeks after signing a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Bears.

The former North Carolina A&T standout was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list during the beginning of the 2021 season and missed the entire year recovering from the ACL injury he initially experienced during the previous season.

Cohen was selected by the Bears at No. 119 overall in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a standout all-purpose back, recording a career best 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 99 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and 71 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

The North Carolina native started in a career-best 11 games the following season and recorded 79 receptions, the highest single season total of his career.