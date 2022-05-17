Harry Styles is releasing his brand new album, Harry's House, on Friday, May 20th, and is celebrating big during his exclusive and intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the project's release day.

Harry's House is Styles' third full-length album following 2019's Fine Line, and showcases 13 new songs, including his current hit "As It Was." In a recent interview with iHeartRadio, Harry explained that this album is "the best [he's] felt about making music." He said:

"A lot has happened over the last two and a half, three years. I think everyone has went through something kind of as a collective, and personally, and I feel like the kind of forced pause that I had, obviously kind of gave me some time to think a lot about who I am and who I want to be away from music. And I feel like going through that while making an album kind of gave me a chance to really create it from a new place of freedom, and the reward has been, I'd say more in the process than anything I've done so far. So, it's kind of the best I've felt about making music. It's the best I've felt about something I've made. And, I already kind of see a difference in terms of ... you know, this time of putting out music always feels pretty stressful, and I feel quite relaxed this time. I felt such a good time making it, and I feel like I have experienced so many wonderful things in the process of making it. So, I'm really happy, and I've never felt better about being a musician. And I feel very lucky to be able to do this and really happy that I'm getting to share it with people now."

During his iHearRadio Album Release Party, Styles will open up about all things Harry's House and more during an exclusive interview with Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisanie.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive LIVE iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Harry Styles on Friday, May 20th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix channels.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Harry Styles by listening to his Harry's House hit "As It Was" below.