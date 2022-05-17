Joshua Bassett Announces First-Ever Headlining World Tour

Joshua Bassett is headling his first-ever world tour. The Joshua Bassett's Tour will take the 21-year-old singer-songwriter to venues across North America and Europe with special guests Lindsey Lomis and Stacey Ryan.

"I'M GOING ON TOUR THIS FALL !!! presale tickets available tomorrow 12pm ET ! u can sign up to get the presale code on my tour page," Bassett excitedly wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. "all other tix on sale fri may 20 at 10 am !!! see u there :)"

The tour will kick off in Toronto on September 9 at Axis Lounge and take Bassett to 13 more cities before concluding on October 11 in London at the O2 Academy Islington. Tickets go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 A.M. local time. You can find more information on his website.