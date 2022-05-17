Joshua Bassett Announces First-Ever Headlining World Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 17, 2022
Joshua Bassett is headling his first-ever world tour. The Joshua Bassett's Tour will take the 21-year-old singer-songwriter to venues across North America and Europe with special guests Lindsey Lomis and Stacey Ryan.
"I'M GOING ON TOUR THIS FALL !!! presale tickets available tomorrow 12pm ET ! u can sign up to get the presale code on my tour page," Bassett excitedly wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. "all other tix on sale fri may 20 at 10 am !!! see u there :)"
The tour will kick off in Toronto on September 9 at Axis Lounge and take Bassett to 13 more cities before concluding on October 11 in London at the O2 Academy Islington. Tickets go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 A.M. local time. You can find more information on his website.
Bassett's latest release is a guitar-driven single called "Dopplegänger" that dropped in February. He hasn't released a debut solo album yet, so the setlist will likely be composed of his 2021 tracks like "Lie Lie Lie," and songs off his self-titled EP Joshua Bassett.
The actor and singer came into the limelight for his starring role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. His personal life made headlines when an alleged love triangle between him, singer Sabrina Carpenter, and Grammy-winner Olivia Rodrigo took social media by storm.
In a 2021 interview with People, Bassett also shared that he unintentionally came out as non-straight when a clip of him calling Harry Styles "hot" went viral. "They kept asking me questions about Harry Styles, and I was like, 'This is pretty much my coming out video,'" he said. "I wasn't intending on saying that, but I also wasn't kidding." "Love who you love shamelessly," he continued. "It's OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."