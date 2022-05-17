Justin Bieber Partners With Canadian Coffee Shop For 'Biebs Brew' Cold Brew

The Biebs Brew came to life when the Grammy-winning artist told the Tim Hortons team that he prefers his coffee on ice and loves the vanilla flavor. The team then got to work concocting a creamy French vanilla cold brew. "We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," Bieber said in a statement. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

The chain's locations will also bring back all three flavors of the Timbiebs Timbits along with the new Biebs Brew in June. People reports that if customers order through the Tims app, they can get both products as the "Biebs Bundle" which comes with a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs for $5. The chain will also bring back the Timbiebs merchandise in the U.S. including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag.