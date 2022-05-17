Minneapolis Puts $1 Million In Federal Funds To Good Use

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 17, 2022

Twenty dollars bills - close up and reflection of US paper money
Photo: Getty Images

The Minneapolis government is dedicating $1 million in American Rescue Act funding to expand the urban tree canopy. The money will allow the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) to plant a total of 18,000 trees in 2023 and 2024, according to Minneapolis Parks.

The plan supports the Green Minneapolis' Twin Cities Climate Resilience Initiative, which is focused on expanding the urban tree canopy across the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. It also allows MPRB to triple the number of trees they would have been able to plant with only MPRB general funds.

MPRB Superintended Al Bangoura said that since 2014, the organization has been striving to create a more diverse and resilient tree canopy throughout the city in response to the emerald ash borer infestation. The canopy will also help mitigate the city's major heat islands, which are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas due to structures like buildings and roads that absorb and re-emit heat.

“More trees will sequester more carbon, capture more stormwater and trap and filter more air pollution. More trees will also save energy and mitigate urban heat island effects,” Bangoura said. He also added that “research shows that just being around trees or looking at them reduces stress and can improve mental health.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.