Pentagon Shows Photos Of Unidentified Flying Objects At Hearing On UFOs

For the first time in over 50 years, Congress held a public briefing on UFOs. On Tuesday (May 17), the House Intelligence Committee's subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation met to discuss a recently released "Preliminary Assessment" conducted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on 144 sightings of "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" dating back to 2004.

The assessment was able to explain just one of the reported sightings, which concerned lawmakers who are worried about the national security threats posed by the aircraft.

"Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way," subcommittee Chairman Rep. Andre Carson said. "For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis," Carson added. "Pilots avoided reporting or were laughed at when they did. DOD officials relegated the issue to the backroom or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a skeptical national security community."

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray and Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie provided testimony along with photos and videos of the unexplained aerial vehicles.

Bray showed images of videos of glowing triangles, which investigators were able to identify as unmanned aerial vehicles. Another video captured a tiny object flying past a military aircraft. That object has not been identified.

He also noted that military pilots have reported 11 near misses with the unidentified phenomena.

"We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAP pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to a focused effort to determine their origins," Moultrie told the subcommittee members.

After the hearing was concluded, lawmakers convened for a classified briefing on the subject.

You can watch the entire hearing below on YouTube.