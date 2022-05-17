Teen Died After Getting Trapped When Sand Dune Tunnel Collapsed

By Bill Galluccio

May 17, 2022

Footprints in the pink coral sand dunes in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Utah, USA
Photo: Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy from Utah was killed near a campground at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park over the weekend. Utah State Park officials said that Ian Spendlove was digging a tunnel underneath the sand dunes when it collapsed on top of him.

A family member notified other park visitors and staff as they began to desperately dig the boy out from under the sand. State Park law enforcement ranger and deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene and provided shovels to help dig.

After about 20 minutes, they found Spendlove buried over six feet deep under the sand. First responders administered CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. He still had a pulse and was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital and then transported to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Officials said that the incident remains under investigation.

"The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove's friends and family impacted by this tragedy. The incident remains under investigation," the agency said in a press release.

