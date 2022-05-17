Museums allow us all to take miniature vacations and explore our world simply by stepping through their doors. And no matter what you're into, whether it's history, art, science — even vintage televisions — chances are the perfect museum for you is not too far away. So become a tourist in your own state and learn about the best museum in Michigan.

According to Trip Advisor, the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit, Michigan, is the best museum in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Considered to house one of the best art collections in the United States, the museum showcases everything from mummies to modern art and African masks to Monets in its outstanding collection of over 65,000 works. Don't miss the Center for African American Art, a gallery in the DIA that showcases 400 pieces, in various media, by African American artists.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is located at 5200 Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. For more information about the Detroit Institute of Arts, check out the museum's website. Plus, if happen to have already been to this museum, there are plenty more on Trip Advisor's list for you to explore. Check them out here.