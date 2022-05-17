Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is about to get roasted on Netflix.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told Variety that he'll be the first subject -- as well as an executive producer -- of an upcoming series of comedy specials called Greatest Roasts of All Time (GROAT) for the streaming service.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said.

The pilot roast will be filmed after the 2022 NFL season, which will be the 23rd of Brady's legendary career.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, via Variety. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Additional information on the roast series and its participants are expected to be announced at a later date, however, famed Roastmaster Jeff Ross is already signed on as an executive producer, along with Casey Patterson and Carol Donovan, Variety reports.

The report comes days after FOX Sports announced Brady would join its broadcast team as a lead analyst "immediately following his playing career.