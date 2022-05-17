Tom Brady Is About To Get Roasted
By Jason Hall
May 17, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is about to get roasted on Netflix.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion told Variety that he'll be the first subject -- as well as an executive producer -- of an upcoming series of comedy specials called Greatest Roasts of All Time (GROAT) for the streaming service.
“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said.
The pilot roast will be filmed after the 2022 NFL season, which will be the 23rd of Brady's legendary career.
“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, via Variety. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”
Additional information on the roast series and its participants are expected to be announced at a later date, however, famed Roastmaster Jeff Ross is already signed on as an executive producer, along with Casey Patterson and Carol Donovan, Variety reports.
The report comes days after FOX Sports announced Brady would join its broadcast team as a lead analyst "immediately following his playing career.
"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022
Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.
The deal is significantly larger than his $332,962,392 career earnings -- which include the $30 million he's due for the upcoming 2022 season -- in contracts with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL playing career, according to Spotrac.com.
It's worth noting that Brady has voluntarily taken a reduced salary throughout his playing career to free up his teams' cap space, which included accepting a restructured contract with the Bucs last month.
FOX Sports corporate spokesman Brian Nick said the company hasn't publicly release details of the deal and said "what has been reported isn't an accurate description," though not specifying the inaccuracy of the reports, ProFootballTalk.com reports.
"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," FOX Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement through the FOX Sports: NFL Twitter account. "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."
Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, before unretiring on March 13.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.