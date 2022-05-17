Two Trump-Backed Candidates Win Republican Primaries As Cawthorn Loses

By Bill Galluccio

May 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump won their hotly contested primary elections on Tuesday (May 17).

In the Republican primary for governor in Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Doug Mastriano defeated former Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta and former United States Attorney Bill McSwain. Mastriano will take on Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November.

In North Carolina's Senate Republican primary, Trump's endorsement helped Ted Budd easily defeat former Governor Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. In the general election, Budd will face off against Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

Trump's endorsement couldn't help incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn overcome several high-profile scandals as he lost his race to North Carolina State Senator Chuck Edwards. Edwards will try to hold onto the seat for the GOP as he faces off against Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District in November.

The Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary was too close just before midnight ET. Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz remains deadlocked with David McCormick, the Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Affairs. The election could be headed for an automatic recount, as the two candidates are separated by less than 0.2%. Pennsylvania law requires a recount if the candidates are within 0.5% of each other.

The winner of the Republican primary will take on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to fill the seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman won the primary despite suffering a stroke last week. An hour before the polls closed, Fetterman announced that he had successfully undergone surgery to have a pacemaker installed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.