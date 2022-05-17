U.S. Households Can Order 8 More Free COVID Home Testing Kits

U.S. households are now eligible for eight free rapid, at-home COVID-19 testing kits. The kits can be ordered on COVIDtests.gov.

The website was launched in January and offered four free tests to each household in the country. In March, the government allowed families to order an additional four tests. Overall, the government has shipped out over 350 million testing kits of the 500 million that were made available through the program.

If you didn't order the free kits during the first two rounds, you can place a second order and receive up to 16 free tests.

The CDC recommends getting tested for COVID-19 if you begin showing symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, and loss of taste or smell. In addition, you should take a test if you had close contact with somebody who was diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you plan to gather with a large group of people.

The White House urged Congress to provide additional funding to ensure that Americans have access to free testing kits in the future.

"Due to Congress's failure to provide additional funding for the nation's COVID-19 response, the Administration cannot continue making the types of federal investments needed to sustain domestic testing manufacturing capacity, and this may jeopardize the federal government's ability to provide free tests moving forward," the White House said in a fact sheet.