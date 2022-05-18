Calboy Surrenders To Police After He Allegedly Broke A Man's Leg

According to police, the rapper, who hails from Chicago but currently lives in metro Atlanta, had beaten up the victim in the park and left numerous injuries on the man including cuts and bruises on his face, bruises on his torso, a broken leg and other injuries. After the attack reportedly took place on May 4, the Gwinnett County Police Department had issued a warrant for Woods. They even included a cash reward. Police had urged any witnesses to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers with information that would lead to his arrest.



Ironically enough, Woods had hit up his Twitter account a couple of days after the alleged attack and claimed he didn't have any issues with anyone.



"Im not into it wit nobody," he tweeted on May 6. "Ian beefing wit nobody. Im getting money, real money."



That statement alone appears to contradict his ongoing issues with DaBaby. Earlier this month, he made more comments about DaBaby's decision to link up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who dissed his cousin King Von, for their joint project Better Than You.



"[DaBaby] a mascot," he said in a recent interview. "That's what I feel. You gon' jump on anything that's popping. He really an industry prostitute."



So far, Calboy has not made a statement about the situation.