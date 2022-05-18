Congress Hearing Legitimizes Arizona UFO Sightings

Lawmakers are working to determine if UFOs are real and what their threat may be to national security. AZ Family reported that for the first time in about 50 years, Congress held a hearing on UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The Pentagon's new task force is investigating hundreds of sightings. And though there is still no government confirmation of extraterrestrial life, there isn't an easy explanation for the sightings that people report.

Arizona has some of the most famous sightings in the entire country. Local researchers said that the hearing on Tuesday legitimizes all of the possible sightings in the state over the decades, along with future ones.

There are currently about 400 reports of UAPs being investigated by the Pentagon's task force. Rep. André Carson, a Democrat from Indiana, said, "UAPs are unexplained, it's true, but they are real."

Members of Congress discussed how important it is to further investigate the possible sightings, considering them a threat to national security. One researcher with the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies in Phoenix, Alejandro Rojas, said, "Arizona does have a big role in all of this." Rojas cited all of the state's most famous UFO sightings, including the infamous Roswell situation and the 'Phoenix Lights.'

Rojas stated that Tuesday's hearing confirms that the government is taking research and investigations seriously. Rojas said, "Scientists really have adopted this idea that life has to be out there."