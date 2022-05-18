Florida Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired after she was arrested for driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio at about 1:03 in the morning May 17 in St. Petersburg, Florida. According to officers, Coniglio showed signs of impairment. They could smell alcohol on her breath and she was slurring her words. In addition, she had a blank expression on her face, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet.

Although Coniglio agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, she performed poorly in them. Following the tests, she was arrested and charged with a DUI. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jain without any incident.

She was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is on par with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office policy.

Coniglio was hired in September 2018 and worked as a deputy in the Patrol Operations Bureau. “Deputies with the Sheriff’s Patrol Operations Bureau provide law enforcement services to the unincorporated areas of Pinellas County, 13 contract cities, county preserves, and several local schools. In total, the Patrol Operations Bureau provides law enforcement services to 41% of the population and 141 square miles of land,” according to the Sheriff's website.