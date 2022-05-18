Jesse McCartney Sweeps New York Off Their Feet On The 'New Stage' Tour

Jesse McCartney brought his New Stage Tour to New York's Irving Plaza on Tuesday, May 17. The tour is in support of his latest album New Stage, which dropped in October of 2021. McCartney's New York stop featured a jam-packed setlist with his newest songs like "Discovering You" and his classic hits like "Leavin'." In a swoon-worthy moment, McCartney brought a fan onstage and serenaded her with one of his new songs "Party For Two." Fans have been patiently waiting for live performances from the heartthrob since he had to postpone the original 2021 dates, and McCartney definitely made it worth the wait.