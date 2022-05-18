Lizzo Reveals She Asked Chris Evans To Play Piano On Her New Album

Lizzo revealed in a recent podcast interview that she previously asked Chris Evans to play piano on her upcoming album Special.

Unfortunately, the Captain America actor was not on board. “I literally hit him up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album,’ and he just said, ‘Haha.’ It would have been really cool, but unfortunately not this time," said the "About Damn Time" singer. Chris Evans has shown off his piano skills on social media, sharing a video last fall of himself playing Prince's “Purple Rain.” Last month, Lizzo made her SNL hosting debut, and in her monologue, she poked fun at rumors that she was pregnant with the actor's baby. "I have no idea where that [rumor] started — it could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby," she said. "It's called manifesting."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo spoke out about rumors that her new album will feature a duet with Harry Styles. “That is so funny. The internet going to internet. That’s all I’ll say about that," she said. The singer said of her album that's releasing on July 15th, “I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album.” That's not all there is to look forward to if you're a Lizzo fan, however. It was just announced today that the singer has a documentary premiering on HBO Max this fall.