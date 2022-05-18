Lucky Fan Catches 2 Home Run Balls In Same Inning At Houston Astros Game
By Dani Medina
May 18, 2022
One lucky fan had one heck of a time at Fenway Park on Tuesday (May 17) after catching not one, but two home run balls — in the same inning.
The Boston Red Sox hosted the Houston Astros in a game that ended 13-4 for the visiting team. In the second inning, Jeremy Peña hit a solo home run into left field, which was caught by a fan. A few moments later, Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer, sending the ball right into the same fan's hands. The Astros were up 9-1 at the top of the second.
"This guy should play the lottery! He caught TWO home runs in ONE INNING. 🤯" the MLB Twitter account said along with a video of the lucky fan in the Green Monster.
This ain't the first time a player has caught two homers, though. According to MLB.com, a Dodgers fan caught two home run balls in the same game at Dodger Stadium about five years ago. However, his catches weren't in the same inning.
This guy should play the lottery!— MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2022
He caught TWO home runs in ONE INNING. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CNfLlxoV88