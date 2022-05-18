See Halsey's Response To TikToker Accusing Them Of Witchcraft

By Yashira C.

May 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey had quite the response to a TikToker accusing them of witchcraft!

"Stop listening to her. You guys, stop empowering Halsey to make music videos like this. Making witchcraft okay to you," said the man in the clip. The music video to Halsey's "I am not a woman, I'm a god" is displayed in the background as he continues explaining his theories. Halsey responded by duetting the video while seemingly doing witchcraft in front of an altar. The "You asked for this" singer captioned the video with a simple moon emoji. See fan's hilarious reactions below:

lmao he’s going to think you’re cursing him
man- acusing halsey of doing witchcraft. halsey- doing witchcraft
Funny, he just made me want to listen to Halsey again.
can u cast a spell to make men silent? asking for myself

Watch the video below.

Halsey started their long-awaited Love and Power tour on May 17th in West Palm Beach, Fl. During their performance, the singer had to stop the show mid-song to address the crowd: "While I have you I just want to make a statement ... make a reminder, you know. I know we've been locked inside for a long time and forgot how to act like f---ing people. But everybody is here because they love the same thing you do so treat them with compassion, community."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.