See Halsey's Response To TikToker Accusing Them Of Witchcraft

Halsey had quite the response to a TikToker accusing them of witchcraft!

"Stop listening to her. You guys, stop empowering Halsey to make music videos like this. Making witchcraft okay to you," said the man in the clip. The music video to Halsey's "I am not a woman, I'm a god" is displayed in the background as he continues explaining his theories. Halsey responded by duetting the video while seemingly doing witchcraft in front of an altar. The "You asked for this" singer captioned the video with a simple moon emoji. See fan's hilarious reactions below:

lmao he’s going to think you’re cursing him

man- acusing halsey of doing witchcraft. halsey- doing witchcraft

Funny, he just made me want to listen to Halsey again.

can u cast a spell to make men silent? asking for myself

Watch the video below.