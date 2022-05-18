Museums allow us all to take miniature vacations and explore our world simply by stepping through their doors. And no matter what you are into, whether it's history, art, science — even vintage televisions — chances are the perfect museum for you is not too far away. So become a tourist in your own state and learn about the best museum in Minnesota.

According to Trip Advisor, the Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the best museum in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Travel through 4,000 years of world history as you view more than 80,000 works of sculpture, photography, paintings, drawings and prints.

One reviewer wrote, “Love this museum and love the staff who takes great care and dedication to this wonderful museum.”

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is located at 2400 Third Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is currently open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Minneapolis Institute of Art, check out the museum's website. Plus, even if you have already been to this museum, there are plenty more on Trip Advisor's list for you to explore. Check them all out here.