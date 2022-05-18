Undefeated Boxer Musa Yamak, 38, Dead After Collapsing In Ring

Undefeated Turkish-born German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack in the ring during a match last Saturday (May 14).

Yamak, 38, took a heavy blow from Ugandan veteran Hamza Askan Yamak in the second round and attempted to continue in the third, but collapsed on the canvas before the round started, RT.com reports.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Hassan Turan, a member of the National Assembly of Turkey, tweeted on Sunday (May 15). "I wish God's mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans."