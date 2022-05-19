Classless Act Drop New Song With Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Ahead Of Tour
By Katrina Nattress
May 20, 2022
Classless Act is gearing up to open for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on the North American Stadium Tour, and to celebrate they dropped a self-titled song with Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil.
“This song really is a musical expression of who we are," Classless Act singer Derek Day said of the track. "It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks a**. Every night. Just like us.”
“What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20+ years," Neil added. "These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”
"Classless Act" is the first song on the band's upcoming album Welcome to the Show, which is slated for a June 24 release. Listen to the track above and check out a full list of tour dates below.
North American Stadium Tour Dates
June 11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
June 16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe
August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium
August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium