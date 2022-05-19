Classless Act Drop New Song With Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Ahead Of Tour

Classless Act is gearing up to open for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on the North American Stadium Tour, and to celebrate they dropped a self-titled song with Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil.

“This song really is a musical expression of who we are," Classless Act singer Derek Day said of the track. "It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks a**. Every night. Just like us.”

“What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20+ years," Neil added. "These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

"Classless Act" is the first song on the band's upcoming album Welcome to the Show, which is slated for a June 24 release. Listen to the track above and check out a full list of tour dates below.

North American Stadium Tour Dates

June 11 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

June 16 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe

August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium

August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium