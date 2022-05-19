DJ Clue Reflects On Getting Caught Up In Drake, Meek Mill Beef

"Drake drops the diss record," Clue explains in the clip above. "With my name in it. So now I come back and everybody is looking at me and I'm like 'What the f**k is going on?' I'm like 'They thinking I knew about it' and I'm like 'Nah like how? Like I haven't--- At this time, I hadn't seen Drake in a minute. I'm 'like 'I haven't seen this n***a in a year like I don't know why..."



In "Charged Up," Drake fires shots at Meek Mill before he raps "Must I remind you that Jimmy got 20 million on it?/Need DJ Clue to drop a bomb on it." The mention was most likely inspired by Charlamagne Tha God, who frequently tells his sound man to "drop one of Clue's bombs" on The Breakfast Club. Clearly, Meek's team was not happy about the mention. Nonetheless, Clue brushed it off because he wasn't aware of what the situation was.



Watch more of DJ clue's session on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion show below.