Fish In South Florida Waters Are On Drugs, New Study Says

A new study made a shocking discovery about the fish inhabiting South Florida waters. According to WPEC in West Palm Beach, a research team found that all the fish in the region are on drugs, particularly prescription medicine. These substances were reportedly detected inside the fish's blood and tissue.

"We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was no place where basically a fish could be unexposed to pharmaceuticals and that was a surprise," Nick Castillo told reporters. He just completed a three-year study with fellow scientists at Florida International University and the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.

Researchers analyzed 93 bonefish in South Florida, and every single one of them had at least seven drugs reported in their systems. Scientists found up to 16 different prescriptions in the fish, including valium, blood pressure medication, and antidepressants. The study concluded that the fish are ingesting the drugs through human waste, which can contain leftover medicine that wasn't processed in the body.

Scientists are concerned about how this will affect other fish and their behaviors. They haven't looked into how this can affect humans.

Dr. Jennifer Rehage, the lead researcher for the study, says wastewater treatment facilities in Florida aren't built to account for pharmaceuticals.

"So we don’t have the right equipment and the right legislation, the rules, the treatment and its escalating and it's exploding right in front of our faces," she says.

You can read more about this HERE.